Lucknow, Feb 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party members walked out of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday alleging that the government was "misleading" the House on rules for appointment of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in medical colleges in the state.

The issue of appointments to medical colleges was raised by SP member Swami Prasad Maurya during the Question Hour.

Responding to Maurya, Minister of State for Health Mayankeshwar Singh said the appointment of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in medical colleges is being done according to "relevant rules".

Unsatisfied with the reply, Maurya pressed Singh to state under which rules the government is making the appointments. The government is not giving straight answers, the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader said.

"The truth is that there is no rule for recruitment or selection in the Medical Education Department," Maurya claimed.

Singh said the Medical Education Department and the Health Department used to be the same department and were separated in 1992-93. The earlier rules of the Health Department have been adopted in the Medical Education Department, and appointments are made according to those rules, the minister said.

Maurya, however, alleged that "no advertisement was taken out for appointment in medical colleges".

"People of a particular category are being recruited arbitrarily. Reservation rules are not being followed. Candidates of the general category are being recruited on reserved seats. The recruitment is being done arbitrarily. To hide this fact, the entire recruitment has been thrown at the altar of corruption by citing relevant rules," he alleged.

Minister of State Singh said the allegations that Maurya is making are absolutely wrong and added that he will forward the appointment rules to the SP member.

"The minister is misleading the House. It is proposed by the cabinet that if candidates belonging to the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and backward classes are not available, then candidates from general categories should be recruited. I am making a direct allegation I am sure that the government is arbitrarily recruiting their people by abolishing reservation," Maurya said

After this SP members walked out of the House raising anti-government slogans.

