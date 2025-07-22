Sambhal (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) The hearing in the case related to alleged illegal construction by Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq was deferred on Tuesday to July 28, as lawyers abstained from judicial work.

The case pertains to the construction of a house in Deepa Sarai in Sambhal district without obtaining an approved map.

A notice was issued to the Barq by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) on December 5 last year, followed by several reminders, officials said.

According to SDM Vikas Chandra, the Sambhal MP was given multiple opportunities to submit a revised building map after objections were raised.

On July 8, Barq was provided with the map containing necessary corrections. However, he claimed he had not received it — a response the court found unsatisfactory.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the SDM court had imposed a penalty of Rs 1,000 on the MP. The amount has since been deposited.

Talking to reporters, SDM Chandra said that although a hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, it could not be held due to a call by the local bar association to abstain from judicial work.

As a result, the next hearing was rescheduled to July 28.

Earlier, on July 15, the case could not be heard due to lawyers abstaining from work on that day as well.

