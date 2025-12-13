New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Friday said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla would examine the allegations surrounding the reported use of e-cigarettes inside Parliament and determine whether the claims made by BJP MP Anurag Thakur are factually correct.

"The Speaker will look into this matter and check whether the allegations being made by BJP MP Anurag Thakur are true or not," Anwar told reporters, underlining that the issue falls squarely within the Speaker's jurisdiction.

The controversy erupted on Thursday during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha when Anurag Thakur alleged that a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP had been smoking an e-cigarette inside the House for several days. The allegation led to brief disruptions in proceedings, with Thakur questioning whether banned e-cigarettes had been permitted within Parliament. Responding to the charge, Speaker Om Birla said no such permission had been granted and assured the House that action would be taken if any violation was established. He also urged MPs to maintain decorum and asked Thakur to submit a written complaint.

Outside the House, Union Minister Giriraj Singh asserted that e-cigarettes are prohibited not only inside Parliament but also outside the House premises, adding that any such act by an MP would hurt the dignity of the legislature. "E-cigarettes were banned in 2019. If an MP smokes one in the House, it is extremely unfortunate and reflects poorly on respect for Parliament," Singh said.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also seen in a discussion with TMC MP Saugata Roy, who argued that smoking e-cigarettes may be permissible in open spaces outside a building but not inside. Shekhawat countered by saying that such actions endanger public health.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Kirti Azad strongly questioned the credibility of Anurag Thakur's allegations, pointing out that no individual had been named. He noted that the issue was raised during Zero Hour and said the Speaker had reprimanded Thakur for wasting the House's time. "Who is going to verify these claims if no one is named?" Azad asked.

TMC leaders have maintained that the matter should not be politicised and reiterated that any alleged violation should be independently examined by the Speaker. (ANI)

