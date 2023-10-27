New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Under Special Campaign 3.0, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has successfully disposed of 100 per cent of its identified 3,676 public grievances under 7,811 cleanliness campaigns conducted till October 25 this year.

The MHA has also generated approximately Rs 4.64 crore in revenue during the first three weeks of October 2023 along with freeing up a total of 1,27,767 square feet of workspace during the drive.

Under the campaign, the Ministry said, it has initiated a systematic review of physical and electronic files, and a total of 8,1284 physical files have been reviewed so far and 5,3519 redundant files have been weeded out in the process.

This has freed significant working space in the office, added the MHA in a statement.

Sharing the achievements, the MHA said it is conducting Special Campaign 3.0 with an all-round approach, prioritizing space management, workplace experience and cleanliness sites within the ministry and across its subordinate, attached and field offices.

The campaign has seen enthusiastic participation from the offices and officials of MHA, mentions the statement.

The MHA is also using social media to conduct outreach to the public and highlighting its efforts under Special Campaign 3.0.

More than 1600 tweets have been posted on 'X' and various other social media platforms, by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Union Territory governments and also other attached and subordinate offices of the MHA. (ANI)

