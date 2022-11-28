New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): A special court on Monday convicted six Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in a case pertaining to the criminal conspiracy by its top commander Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, brother of Maulana Masood Azhar, to recruit members for terror strikes across India.

The terrorists convicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act were Sajad Ahmad Khan, Tanveer Ahmed Ganie, Bilal Ahmad Mir, Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat and Mehraj-Ud-din Chopan -- all residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tanveer was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for five years with a fine while the remaining five got rigorous life imprisonment with a fine.

A large number of Pakistan-trained terrorists, weapons and explosives trainers of JeM had illegally infiltrated into Indian territory with the help of their associates based in different states of India.

"All the accused, especially Bilal Mir and Muzaffar Bhat, had carried out reconnaissance of targets, arranged hideouts and had provided logistical support to terrorists to carry out terror attacks in India," the NIA said in a statement.

Sajad Ahmad Khan had been sent to Delhi to carry out reconnaissance of important targets and set up a hideout in Delhi, the NIA said, adding that the aim was to identify, radicalise and recruit youth, impart them training in handling of weapons and explosives and fieldcraft, and raise funds and procure weapons in order to execute their nefarious designs.

"Tanveer had facilitated transporting of terrorists and was also involved in supplying sealed parcels, food, medicines and other logistical support. Explosives were recovered at the behest of Mehrajuddin while detonators were recovered from Muzzaffar. Ishfaq Ahmad was highly radicalised and had facilitated radicalization of other youth and was instrumental in providing shelter to the terrorists," the NIA added in its statement. (ANI)

