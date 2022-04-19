Guwahati, Apr 19 (PTI) A special court here Tuesday framed charges against 67 accused persons, inclduing former APSC chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul in the 'cash for job' scam in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Also Read | Telangana: TRS Leader’s Son, Aide Arrested for Raping 20-Year-Old Girl.

Of the accused 60 are candidates who had appeared in the APSC exam and remaining seven are APSC members and staff.

Also Read | Vivo Y33T, Vivo Y33s Smartphones Get Price Drop in India; Check New Prices & Other Details.

Two of the accused - Sudeep Das and Rajib Paul were declared as absconders by the court.

The court had earlier held 74 accused in the case, but later three of them turned approvers and two others were discharged due to lack of evidence.

The remaining 67 will now face trial in the case.

Over 70 persons, including civil service officers, were arrested since 2016 when the scam which involved cash for jobs was unearthed by the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)