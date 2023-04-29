New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): In what was a heartwarming moment at the 'National Conclave: Mann Ki Baat@100', which was held recently in the national capital to celebrate the soon-to-be-aired 100 episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address to fellow countrymen, a woman invitee gave birth to a baby boy after going into labour at the event.

Poonam Devi, who was among the 100 special invitees at the event, went into labour and was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where she delivered a healthy baby boy.

Poonam, whose name came up for special reference during one of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' episodes, hails from a small village near Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh and is a member of a Self Help Group that creates various products from waste banana stems.

The family said it was overjoyed to have welcomed a new member into their family on such a "momentous day".

The Self Help Group in Lakhimpur Kheri produces handbags, mats, and other items using fiber from banana stems, a unique initiative that not only provides an additional source of income for women in the village but also contributes to reducing waste and promoting sustainable practices.

The initiative has been widely adopted by several Self Help Groups in the area.

The day-long 'National Conclave: Mann Ki Baat@100' event was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

Among the other dignitaries who graced the event were Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

The event involved discussions on various topics such 'Naari Shakti' (women power), people's movements, and India's culture and tradition. (ANI)

