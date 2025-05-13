New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday declined to comment on NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar's comment that the sensitive and serious matters of national interest should not be debated on the floor of the Parliament. The Congress and several other Opposition parties have demanded a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

" I won't comment on the statement made by Sharad Pawar, but all opposition parties want an all-party meeting in which PM Modi is present. He should listen to us and reply to our questions. A special session of Parliament should also be called," Ramesh told ANI.

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "silence" regarding US President Donald Trump's announcement of a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan and urged him to convene an all-party meeting and clarify the issue to the opposition leaders.

"Congress has been supporting Operation Sindoor since the very beginning...But before the Prime Minister's address, Trump announced that he had stopped the war between India and Pakistan. The Prime Minister did not say anything on this," Jairam Ramesh said when asked about his reaction to the Prime Minister's first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor.

"PM Modi had to answer a lot of questions, but he was silent. We want the Prime Minister to call an all-party meeting. Why is Trump making all the announcements?... What is the connection with India and US trade and the stoppage of the India-Pakistan war? EAM, NSA and PM, all silent," Ramesh said.

In his address on Monday, PM Modi said that talks with Pakistan would only take place on the issues of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He also chose to sidestep US President Donald Trump's statement that his administration had helped halt the conflict.

The Prime Minister said the cessation of hostilities at the moment between India and Pakistan should be seen only as a pause and that Pakistan's actions in the next few days will be evaluated for any further action.

Pakistan, seeing the destruction of terror camps and India's ability to take the operations to their logical end, begged for a cessation of hostilities and approached India for it, giving assurances that they would act on terror and desist from attacks, the prime minister said.

Earlier, Pawar suggested that instead of convening a special session, it would be more productive for all political parties to convene an all-party meeting to deliberate on the matter privately.

Speaking to ANI, Sharad Pawar said, "I am not against calling a special session of Parliament...but this is a sensitive and serious issue and discussing such a serious issue is not possible in the Parliament...In such a situation, it is necessary to keep the information confidential for national interest."

"Instead of calling a special session, it would be better if we all sit together (all-party meeting)," Pawar said. (ANI)

