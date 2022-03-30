Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): A couple has been arrested for allegedly beating a specially-abled man and vandalizing his two-wheeler over a property issue in the Jewar area of Greater Noida.

Additional Director General of Police of Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said, "The specially-abled man had rented a property from his relatives to run a school. But due to the Covid-19 lockdown, he couldn't afford the expenses. This escalated into a heated argument between them and the two accused attacked the elderly man beating him and vandalizing his two-wheeler."

In the viral video, a man and woman were beating a specially-abled man. First, the man was seen beating him with a heavy wooden stick while the elderly man was sitting on the scooty. Later, he was joined in by a woman who also carried wooden stick and was hitting the victim.

Both the accused not only had beaten him but vandalized his two-wheeler.

The two accused have been arrested by the police and further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

