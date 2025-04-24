Etawah, Apr 24 (PTI) A 36-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a freak accident on National Highway 19 in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Thursday afternoon after a wheel from a speeding truck detached and struck him, police said.

According to Friends Colony police station in-charge Amit Kumar Mishra, the incident occurred near Samriddhi Hospital on the Agra-Kanpur National Highway.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Benjamin Netanyahu to Giorgia Meloni, Top World Leaders Dial PM Narendra Modi To Express Shock Over Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The deceased, Pankaj Yadav, a resident of village Haweliya under Chaubiya police station, was returning home after finishing work. He worked as an ambulance driver," Mishra said.

According to preliminary investigation, a speeding truck was passing through the area when one of its wheels suddenly dislodged from the axle. The wheel bounced across the road and hit Yadav's motorcycle, leading to a severe collision.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi To Visit Srinagar on April 25 Following Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The impact was so strong that he died on the spot," Mishra added.

Local passersby informed the police, who reached the scene shortly after the accident. Authorities took possession of the body and identified the deceased using his mobile phone.

"We informed his family and have sent the body for post-mortem examination," the police official said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway and efforts are being made to trace the truck involved, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)