New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gulab Singh Yadav took a dig at the recent raids by the Income Tax Department at his premises that extended to almost two days.

"50 hours from now, raids started at 5 am at my house, my house, and office in my village, my PA's place. Raids were conducted at 6-7 places. The whole house was converted into a jail for 50 hours. They cross-questioned us the whole night," Gulab Singh said while speaking to ANI on Monday.

"And in these 50 hours, what they found from Gulab Singh's residence was around Rs 1,50,000 and 10 tola gold. They came with the expectation of recovering crores," he added.

"Chief Minister Kejriwal has been arrested, Deputy CM Sisodia is in jail, Sanjay Singh is in jail; and Satyender Jain is also in jail. Four of our main leaders are in jail," he remarked.

Gulab Singh Yadav is the AAP MLA from Delhi's Matiala seat. He is a two-time MLA.

The I-T department raided several premises linked to the AAP legislator on Saturday which reportedly extended till late night on Sunday.

IT raids at Gulab Singh's residence came two days after the ED arrested Delhi Chief Minister and national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, in the alleged excise policy case.

Kejriwal, who was arrested on Thursday night, was sent to ED custody till March 28 by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2022, which was later scrapped.

ED has alleged that the AAP is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged excise policy scam.

ED also claimed that due to the actions of Arvind Kejriwal involving excise policy formulation, hatching the conspiracy of kickbacks with the South Group members, and eventually using part of the proceeds of crime generated out of this scheduled offense in the election campaign of AAP for the Goa Assembly elections, it is clear that all these activities were not only done with his knowledge but also his active collusion. (ANI)

