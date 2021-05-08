New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) SpiceJet said it airlifted 1,800 oxygen concentrators and other relief material from Hong Kong and Nanjing to India on Saturday using its wide-body cargo aircraft.

These items were brought to India on two flights, one landing in Delhi and another in Mumbai, it said in a statement.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.

SpiceJet said it has airlifted more than 15,750 oxygen concentrators from the US, Hong Kong, Singapore and China so far.

A record 4,187 COVID-19 fatalities in a day took India's death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported during the period, pushing the tally of cases to 2,18,92,676, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

Registering a steady increase, active cases have reached 37,23,446 which comprise 17.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)