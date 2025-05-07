New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): SpiceJet on Tuesday announced the cancellation of flight operations to and from six airports in northern India, following airport closures implemented amid heightened security in the wake of the Indian Armed Forces' 'Operation Sindoor' launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In its travel advisory posted on social media platform X, SpiceJet stated that Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Kandla, and Dharamshala airports are currently shut, and all flight operations to and from these cities remain suspended till 5:29 am IST on May 10.

"Due to airport closures amid heightened security, Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Kandla, and Dharamshala airports are currently closed. Consequently, all flights to and from these airports have been cancelled till 0529hrs 10th May 2025," the airline posted on X.

The carrier advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to our valued passengers and appreciate your understanding," the advisory stated.

"We urge passengers to visit our website or log in to our mobile app to check their flight status. We are closely monitoring the situation and will keep our customers informed of any further changes," it added.

Earlier, IndiGo cancelled its flight operations in 11 cities across north, northwestern, and central India till May 10, following aviation authorities' directives regarding airport closures.

IndiGo in its travel advisory stated that Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot are the affected cities where flight operations have been cancelled till 5:29 am IST on May 10.

The Delhi Airport also issued an advisory for travellers after India carried out precise strikes overnight against nine targets in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to take down terror infrastructure.

"Due to changing airspace conditions, some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate travel arrangements," Delhi airport said in a post on X.

The airport authority further stated, "We are working closely with airlines and Air Traffic Control (ATC) to minimise any disruptions to flight schedules. Your safety and comfort are our top priorities."

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The information was shared in the media briefing consisting of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi. While speaking to the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi, said that 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday morning. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said. (ANI)

