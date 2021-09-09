Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 9 (ANI): SpiceJet operated a special medical evacuation flight to take Mauritius former Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam to Delhi with three doctors and a paramedic on board on Wednesday, said a press release from the company.

According to the press release, the aircraft was equipped with emergency medical equipment and medicines including ventilator, oxygen cylinders and a special isolation pod to shift the patient. SpiceJet B737 operated one of its longest flights from Chennai to Port Louis, Mauritius. The aircraft made a quick turnaround in Port Louis and the return flight to Delhi was operated via Thiruvananthapuram

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "We feel honoured and privileged to have successfully operated this special medical evacuation flight to fly Mr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the former Prime Minister of Mauritius and a great friend of India, for his treatment to Delhi. The flight was operated at very short notice and was one of the longest flights to have been operated by our B737 aircraft. We wish and pray for Mr. Ramgoolam's swift and full recovery."

In order to meet the critical medical requirements, SpiceJet facilitated complete medical facilities and special equipment on-board including a team of three doctors, one paramedic and ventilator, oxygen cylinders, medicines to cater for any emergency situations. The aircraft also carried a special isolation pod to shift the patient.

The aircraft for this special charter with multiple special medical requirements was prepared at a very short notice by the SpiceJet team. SpiceJet had also kept an ambulance and a doctor at standby for any emergency situation at the airport. (ANI)

