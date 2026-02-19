New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): SpiceJet has received a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the induction of 10 aircraft, marking another important step in the airline's ongoing capacity expansion and network rebuilding efforts.

This development follows the Board's approval, announced last week, for a calibrated ramp-up of the fleet to 60 aircraft through a mix of wet and damp leases, along with the phased return to service of existing grounded aircraft.

Also Read | 'The 50': Top 4 Finalists Confirmed? 'Reality TV King' Prince Narula Reportedly Misses Out on Spot.

SpiceJet's recovery has gathered pace in recent months. The airline doubled its capacity in the last quarter, with Available Seat Kilometres (ASKMs) rising from around 55 crore to 105 crore, reflecting a sharp increase in network strength. Building on this momentum, SpiceJet plans to more than double its capacity during the year, targeting 220 crore Available Seat Kilometres by Winter 2026, while operating over 300 daily flights across its network.

The expansion is aimed at strengthening connectivity, improving operational reliability and meeting strong passenger demand, while maintaining a disciplined and sustainable approach to growth.

Also Read | India AI Impact Summit 2026: Reliance and Jio To Invest INR 10 Lakh Crore Over 7 Years To Lead India’s Intelligence Era, Announces Mukesh Ambani.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, "Doubling our capacity in the last quarter has been a significant milestone, and the plans we have in place to more than double it further this year reflect growing confidence in the business and strong demand across the network. The receipt of this MoU is an encouraging development as we continue to rebuild and expand our operations in a measured manner. Our focus remains on restoring capacity, strengthening connectivity and improving reliability for our passengers."

SpiceJet will continue to pursue a balanced growth strategy, combining fleet restoration and selective capacity additions, as it works towards strengthening its network and long-term sustainability.

Earlier in February, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, issued a statement congratulating the Government of India on the finalisation of the India-US trade deal, calling it a "watershed moment" for the nation and a major boost for the "Made in India" brand. In his statement, Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "inspiring and decisive leadership" for navigating global challenges and securing the landmark agreement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)