New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Spiritual leaders Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Sri Sri Ravishankar have affirmed their support to the 'Dharma Sansad' which is being organised by spiritual leader and Bhagwat Katha orator Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj with the key objectives of establishing a 'Sanatana Board'.

In a video message, Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev asserted that Hindu temples must be liberated from government control and should be in the hands of the Hindus, adding that the Sanatana Dharma is not something to be preserved, but be 'nurtured' and 'allowed to flourish'.

"It's extremely important that Sanatana is not something to be preserved, but to be nurtured and allowed to flourish, to become a universal part of human existence. In this process, protecting our Gaushalas, Gurukulas and shrines are important. But the most important thing is to liberate the temples from government control. Government clerks doing pujas is not going to work. Unfortunately, this is happening in large parts of the country and I am sure in your wisdom you will work towards this and my absolute support and blessings are with you in this effort. The important is we must liberate the Hindu temples. Hindu temples must be in the hands of Hindu and nobody else. This is very-very important. Let us make it happen. I am very much with you..." Sadhguru said.

He further said that it's a "great pleasure" to see that various people are working towards protecting Sanatana, adding that Sanatana is the only universal approach to human well-being.

Sadhguru stated, "I pronounce to all the esteems here and sages who are gathered at this momentous Mahakumbh Mela. It's a great pleasure to see that many of you are working towards organising yourself to protect and allow Sanatana to flourish. Sanatana is the only future of the world. The only universal approach to human well-being is Sanatana. This is the way the world will be in future but it's very important that we empower this and above all, we present this to world in the way the world understands and its relevant to this generation," Sadhguru said.

Affirming his support, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar extended his wishes to Bhagwat Katha orator Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj.

In a video message, Ravishankar said, "I had received an invitation from Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj. He has taken up a few issues. I am unable to attend the event (Dharma Sansad) due to certain reasons but out best wishes are with all of you. To keep Santana Dharma intact, saints have made a contribution. To protect our culture, our temples and to ensure knowledge, we have to do everything that is necessary for us to carry forward the traditions of our sages.... Your effort is infallible and praiseworthy. Saints have to meet from time to time... It has become important to think about not only those in India, but also the followers of Sanatana even outside India. We will continue to do this..."

Earlier, Indian cine actor Suniel Shetty and BJP MP Hema Malini appealed to Hindus to attend the Dharma Sansad .

A Dharma Sansad, organised by spiritual leader and Bhagwat Katha orator Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, will be convened on Monday at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. One of the key objectives of the Sansad is the establishment of a Sanatana Board.

"We all want the Sanatana Board to be constituted. We are placing a proposal before the government. All Dharmacharyas want the welfare of Sanatana and temples to remain secure--for this Dharma Sansad is about to begin. I am going to see the preparation for the same. People are arriving here in large numbers," Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj told ANI.

The event will be attended by many saints, Gurus, and Sanatana leaders.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Nimbarkacharya ShriJi Maharaj, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das Ji Maharaj Satua Baba Ji, Jagatguru Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Vidya Bhaskar Ji Maharaj, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Didi Maa Ritambhara Ji, Rajendra Das Ji Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri Ji Maharaj, and Acharya Sabha Coordinator Swami Paramatmanand Giri Ji Maharaj will attend the Dharam Sansad.

Earlier in a video posted on X, Devkinandan ThakurJi Maharaj appealed to Hindus to join the Sasad on Monday.

"Keep your demands in front of the government about the Sanatana board... Why is this injustice to us? I am praying in front of you and in front of Modiji and Yogi ji as well. Sanatana people need Dakshina for this Kumbh and that will be the Sanatana Board," he said.

In a post on X, Devkinandan ThakurJi Maharaj called for the coming together of Hindus to raise the demand for the establishment of a Sanatana Board with strength.

"The Sanatana Dharma Parliament, which is going to be held on January 27th during the Mahakumbh, is like a religious yajna. Let us all come together and raise the demand for the establishment of a Sanatana Board with strength," he said in a post on X.

Monday's meeting of the Dharam Sansad is expected to lay the groundwork for the constitution draft of the Sanatana Board. (ANI)

