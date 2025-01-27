Giridih, January 27: A woman was killed, and six others were seriously injured in a powerful blast that ripped through a house in Sheetalpur, located in Giridih district of Jharkhand. The explosion took place during the early hours of Monday. The blast occurred in the residence of an individual, named Umesh Das around 2:00 a.m. The explosion was so intense that it caused severe damage to the house, with portions of the wall and roof collapsing. The deafening sound of the blast jolted the neighbourhood awake, prompting residents to inform the police.

Emergency services and residents rushed to rescue the injured from the debris. They were initially taken to Giridih Sadar Hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of their injuries, all six survivors -- Umesh Das, his wife Sabita Devi, their sons Sandeep Das and Sunny Das, daughter Lakshmi, and Umesh's father-in-law -- were later referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for advanced treatment. Tragically, Bedanti Devi succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. Pakistan Tanker Explosion: Tanker With LPG Explodes in Punjab Province, Killing 6 Persons.

Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the explosion. Regarding this, various theories are circulating among locals. Some suggest foul play, speculating that explosives may have been planted deliberately due to personal enmity. Others believe the incident might have been caused by a gas cylinder explosion. Forensic experts and district police officials have been deployed to investigate. They have collected samples from the site for detailed analysis. Bhandara Factory Blast: One Killed in Explosion at Ordnance Factory in Jawahar Nagar of Maharashtra; Search Operations On for 10 Employees.

Blast in Giridih

Giridih, Jharkhand: A blast occurred inside a house in Shitalpur, Muffasil area, followed by a fire, injuring six family members. One person has died, and the cause of the blast is yet to be determined Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Jeetwahan Oraon says, "At Umesh Das's house,… pic.twitter.com/xjzhrfuDjZ — IANS (@ians_india) January 27, 2025

Speaking on the matter, Giridih Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr Bimal, has assured a thorough investigation into all possible angles. Giridih Mufassil Police Station in-charge, Shyam Kishore Mahato, emphasized that the cause remained uncertain at this stage but said a detailed probe was underway. The incident has drawn the attention of local representatives and leaders who visited the site to assess the situation and offer support to the affected family.

