Bhadarwah/Jammu, Jun 24 (PTI) A special police officer (SPO) was killed and a forest guard seriously injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Bhadarwah, Abdul Qayoom said a Swift car was on its way to Gandoh from Bhatyas when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a curve and fell into gorge at Shoran Morh, they said.

"Police, SSB personnel and locals immediately rushed to the spot and shifted both to sub-district hospital at Gandoh, where doctors declared one of them as brought dead while another seriously injured person was shifted to GMC hospital in Doda for treatment," he said.

The deceased has been identified as SPO Ashok Kumar posted at SPP Malikpora, while the injured has been identified as forest guard Mohd Ashraf of Bhadarwah, the officials said.

