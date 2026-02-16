PNN

New Delhi [India], February 16: Fujiyama Power Systems Limited has been honoured with the Silver Award under the category "Excellence Award for Manufacturing Green Energy Technologies" at the prestigious 6th Green Urja and Energy Efficiency Awards, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

The recognition celebrates Fujiyama Power Systems Limited's consistent contribution towards advancing green energy manufacturing in India, with a strong focus on sustainable technology, innovation, and energy efficiency. The Green Urja and Energy Efficiency Awards are among the country's most respected platforms recognising organisations that are driving India's clean energy transition.

Commenting on the achievement, Pawan Garg, Founder and Joint Managing Director, Fujiyama Solar Power (UTL Solar), said,

"This Silver Award at the Green Urja and Energy Efficiency Awards is a strong validation of our long-term commitment to manufacturing reliable and sustainable green energy solutions in India. At Fujiyama, we believe that clean energy adoption must be backed by robust indigenous manufacturing, innovation, and quality. This recognition motivates our entire team to continue contributing meaningfully to India's renewable energy goals and energy-secure future."

The award underscores Fujiyama Power Systems Limited's role in strengthening India's renewable energy ecosystem through advanced manufacturing practices and environmentally responsible operations. Over the years, the company has focused on delivering high-performance solar and power solutions that align with national sustainability and energy efficiency objectives.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce's Green Urja and Energy Efficiency Awards aim to promote best practices, recognise leadership, and encourage innovation in the renewable energy and energy efficiency space, bringing together key stakeholders from industry, policy, and sustainability domains.

