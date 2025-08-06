Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Sri Lankan Navy arrested fourteen Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district. The four of them were arrested from Thondi, Thiruppalai, this morning, and 10 fishermen, who went fishing on Tuesday, were arrested from the Pamban area of Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

The fishermen arrested from Thiruppalai have been identified as: Vimalraj (24), Mathesh (20), Sakthi (18), and Karthi (18).

Sea Workers' Association State President, S.Muruganantham, speaking to ANI, said, "The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 4 fishermen from Thondi, Thiruppalai, Vimalraj (24), Mathesh (20), Sakthi (18), and Karthi (18), who went fishing in a country boat from Thondi in Ramanathapuram district yesterday, along with the boat they were on. Similarly, the Sri Lanka Navy arrested 10 fishermen from Pamban who went fishing in a boat INT-TN-10-MM-2702 yesterday."

The incident of the Sri Lanka Navy arresting 14 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district in a single day has caused unrest among the fishermen.

Earlier on July 29, five fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing.

According to the State Secretary of the Fishermen Association, NJ Bose, the fishermen had ventured out to sea on Monday despite fears of repeated violations by the Sri Lankan Navy.

"Fearing to go fishing due to the ongoing violations by the Sri Lankan Navy, the fishermen set out from Rameswaram yesterday, more than 360 boats," Bose told ANI.

The fishermen were operating in the Gulf of Mannar, in waters between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar, when the Sri Lankan Navy intercepted them. A mechanised boat owned by a local fisherman named Justin was seized, and the five fishermen on board were detained.

The arrested individuals were identified as Justin (56) and Mobin (20) from Thangachimadam, Simon (53) from Rameswaram, and Denison (36) and Shekar (30) from Pamban--all residents of the Rameswaram area.

Bose claimed, "They are being taken to the Mannar Navy camp for questioning." He added that the incident has triggered unrest among the fishing community in Rameswaram.

Meanwhile, on July 20, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP M Thambidurai, after attending the all-party meeting convened by the Centre ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, had said that the party would raise the plight of Tamil Nadu fishermen, among other pressing issues.

Speaking to ANI, MP M Thambidurai said, "Tamil Nadu fishermen are suffering a lot. The Sri Lankan army kills many Tamil fishermen, so it is important to pay attention to this. Similarly, whatever promises the Sri Lankan government has made, they must be fulfilled in time". (ANI)

