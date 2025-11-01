Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday offered condolences to the families of at least nine people, including a child, who lost their lives in the Srikakulam stampede incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga.

"It is extremely tragic that 9 devotees lost their lives in a stampede that occurred due to thousands of devotees thronging for darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Palasa-Kasibugga town, Srikakulam district, on the occasion of Ekadashi. The fact that a child was also among them has deeply shaken us," Kalyan, Janasena Party founder, posted on X.

Assuring support to the next of kin of the deceased, Kalyan requested the administration to work towards crowd control at temples across Andhra Pradesh to prevent similar mishaps in the future.

"The government will take all possible measures to ensure that the injured in this incident receive the best treatment. I hope they recover quickly. Expressing profound condolences to the families of the deceased, I assure them that the government will extend all kinds of support to them. I request the administrative machinery to regulate the crowds of devotees at temples across the state during spiritually significant days and ensure that no such accidents occur," the Deputy CM said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor also expresses condolences over the death of at least nine people in the Kasibugga temple stampede.

"Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish and profound grief on the death of nine pilgrims in the stampede that took place in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, on Saturday, due to heavy rush of pilgrims," read an X post by the Raj Bhawan.

The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the affected families and directed the district administration to provide medical care to the injured on site."

Governor Nazeer offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and directed the district administration to provide better medical care to the injured pilgrims," the post added.

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha expressed deep sorrow over the stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

"Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district (Andhra Pradesh), in which several devotees lost their lives. The Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. He said the incident is deeply unfortunate and distressing," official handle of Office of Telangana Minister for Health posted on X.

Earlier, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences over the loss of lives in a stampede, while instructing officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to the injured and requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Naidu said, "The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures."

The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The entire area is in deep sorrow following the tragedy.

State Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu expressed deep shock over the tragedy at the Venkateswara Swamy temple and expressed his condolences to the affected families and directed officials to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured. (ANI)

