Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 29 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Pramendra Singh Dobal, constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday to ensure a fair, transparent, and impartial probe into the Laksar firing incident involving gangster Vinay Tyagi.

The move comes a day after the dreaded gangster died of bullet injuries at AIIMS Rishikesh, three days after he was attacked by bike-borne assailants while being taken under police custody to a court in Laksar near Roorkee on December 24.

The incident took place in the Laksar police station area when Vinay Tyagi was shot at while in police custody. Taking cognisance of the matter, SSP Dobal ordered a detailed investigation from all possible angles and directed that the probe be conducted in a factual and unbiased manner.

The SIT has been formed under the leadership of the City Circle Officer (Haridwar), S.S. Negi. The team has been tasked with closely examining all facts, evidence and circumstances related to the broad daylight shootout and submitting its report within the stipulated time.

The SIT comprises City Circle Officer (Haridwar) S.S. Negi, Station House Officer (Pathri) Manoj Nautiyal, Station House Officer (Bahadrabad) Ankur Sharma, Sub-Inspector Vipin Kumar from Kotwali Laksar, Head Constable Vinod Kundaliya from Kotwali Laksar, and Constable Mahipal from the CIU Unit, Roorkee.

Meanwhile, in a significant breakthrough on Friday, the Haridwar Police apprehended two suspects in connection with a violent assault on notorious gangster Vinay Tyagi near the Laksar flyover.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal confirmed that the arrests followed an intensive chase by their teams on Thursday."Police were chasing two accused who had carried out a deadly attack on gangster Vinay Tyagi while he was being taken to court for a hearing near a flyover in the Laksar police station area. They were also captured on the camera.

A breakthrough has been achieved in this case today, and the police have apprehended both the accused," he said. The detained individuals have been identified, and both are residents of the Kashipur area.

According to SSP Dobhal, both men have confessed to the crime during preliminary interrogations by them."In the initial investigation, both accused have confessed to their crime. One is named Sunny Yadav alias Shera, and the other is named Ajay," he stated. (ANI)

