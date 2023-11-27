Chennai, Nov 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister VP Singh here.

A life-sized statue has been installed on the Presidency College premises here.

Stalin unveiled the statue of the late Singh along with Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Singh's family members were present on the occasion.

Later, Stalin, Yadav and others paid floral tributes to a portrait of Singh.

Stalin had in April announced that the Tamil Nadu government would install a statue for Singh, then recalling that the former PM had implemented the 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes in Central government jobs based on the recommendation of the B P Mandal Commission.

