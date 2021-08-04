Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the recent alleged attack on Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy, stating that a lasting political solution must be found to address the issue.

In a press release, the chief minister said that on July 28, as many as 10 Kodaikarai fishermen ventured into the sea. On August 1, Kalaiselvan, a fisherman, sustained minor injuries in firing at mid-sea by Sri Lankan Navy personnel and was admitted to Nagapattinam Government Hospital.

Stalin further said that the Sri Lankan navy is not following international law and condemned the attack on the fisherman.

"We cannot remain silent on this issue and should find a lasting solution immediately," he said and added that the incident has created unrest among the fishermen community, and "it is our duty to ensure that our neighbouring country obeys international law".

He further said, "We should ensure that such incident is not repeated and the Central government should not bow down to pressure from Sri Lankan government. (ANI)

