Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25 (ANI): As the Centre observes the 50th anniversary of the Emergency as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas', Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad slammed Chief Minister MK Stalin for the DMK's alliance with Congress.

According to a statement issued by BJP leader Prasad, the Congress party's imposition of the Emergency in India was a brazen attack on democracy, constituting a dark chapter in the nation's history. The authoritarian regime, led by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, brutally suppressed dissent, imprisoned national and state leaders, and committed gross constitutional violations.

Launching an attack against the DMK and Congress alliance, the statement said that DMK Chief Minister Stalin's alliance with the Congress party is a stark display of political opportunism. Given the Congress party's dark history of human rights abuses and loss of life during the Emergency, the DMK's decision to collaborate with them raises serious questions about its commitment to democracy.

The DMK's politics is marred by nepotism and authoritarianism, with key positions held by family members of former CM Karunanidhi. Udhayanidhi Stalin's appointment as Deputy CM and Dayanidhi Maran and Kanimozhi's presence as MPs exemplify the party's dynastic rule. This blatant display of family politics has become synonymous with the DMK's governance, Prasad said.

Recalling that DMK leader C Chittibabu's death in a prison during the Emergency, Prasad called the DMK-Congress alliance ironic.

It is ironic that the DMK, which suffered during the Emergency, has chosen to form an alliance with the Congress party, which is responsible for its suffering. Prasad said in his statement that the DMK's past, including the death of Mayor Chittibabu in prison, seems to have been forgotten in its quest for power.

The people of Tamil Nadu must ask how the DMK can justify this alliance and its silence on the atrocities committed during the Emergency. The Congress party's actions during the Emergency were driven by a lust for power and a desire to stay in office. Despite this dark history, the Congress party now lectures others about democracy, the statement added.

The DMK's willingness to collaborate with the Congress party, despite the latter's role in dismissing the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and subjecting its leaders to brutal treatment, is shocking. Given its alliance with the Congress party, the DMK's credibility to speak about democracy and state rights is questionable.

Prasad lauded the Narendra Modi government's decision to observe the 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' and called it a fitting tribute.

The BJP government's decision to observe the Emergency as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' (Constitution Murder Day) is a fitting tribute to the victims of this dark period in India's history. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting our democracy and Constitution.

The statement said that the press was muzzled, and the judiciary was compromised, resulting in widespread human rights abuses and loss of lives. We strongly condemn the Congress party's betrayal of the nation's trust and their ruthless suppression of opposition.

The leaders of the Jan Sangh and BJP bravely fought against the Emergency's atrocities. Leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, and Nanaji Deshmukh, among others, were imprisoned and subjected to brutal treatment for their unwavering commitment to democracy and the Constitution.

Let us reiterate our commitment to defending democracy and upholding the principles of the Constitution. We will ensure that the atrocities of the Emergency are not forgotten and that future generations are aware of the importance of protecting our democratic institutions and values, the statement added.

The central government has decided to observe the 50th anniversary of the emergency, which is called the 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas'. The then President Fakhrudin Ali Ahmed and the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government imposed an Emergency on June 25, 1975. (ANI)

