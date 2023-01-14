Cuttack (Odisha) [India], January 14 (ANI): One dead and nine others were injured after a stampede occurred during the Makar Mela rush on the Gopinathpur-Badamba T-bridge over River Mahanadi in Athagarh of the Cuttack district, an official said on Saturday.

The stampede happened as the devotees were going to seek blessings at the 7th-century-old Singhanath Temple in Baramba during Makar Mela.

According to officials, more than a dozen minors were injured during the stampede.

"One dead while nine were injured in the incident, three were referred to another hospital in Cuttack," said Dr. Ranjan Kumar Barik, Baramba hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

