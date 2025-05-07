New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The members of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, Chaired by Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey, met on Wednesday to examine the issue of "Review of mechanism to curb Fake News".

The Committee also took evidence from representatives of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and other stakeholders related to the media industry.

In a post on X, Lok Sabha said, "The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, Chaired by Dr @nishikant_dubey, MP, met today to examine the issue of Review of mechanism to curb Fake News".

"The Committee also took evidence from representatives of @MIB_India and other stakeholders related to the Media Industry," it added.

In a post on X, Dubey said that the committee requested all the editors of newspapers and the heads of media channels to show only the news given by the government.

"Today, in the meeting, our committee requested all the editors of newspapers and the heads of media channels to show only the news given by the government during our war with Pakistan. Our committee emphatically told all the journalists that first of all, you are Indians and our army is fighting the war," the BJP MP said.

The statement comes after the Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor, a precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The information was shared in the media briefing consisting of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi. While speaking to the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi, said that 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday morning. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructures.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said. (ANI)

