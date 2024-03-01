Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the state budget of Rs 27,804.67 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25 is forward-looking and geared towards development.

CM Saha mentioned that the budget presented by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy in the Tripura Legislative Assembly is inclusive and aims to build 'Ek-Tripura, Srestha Tripura, and Unnata-Tripura'.

"It emphasises the state government's commitment to the overall development of all sections of the people. This will undoubtedly propel Tripura towards a faster growth trajectory," he said.

He highlighted that this budget has been crafted with the welfare of all sections of society in mind.

"This budget is designed for the well-being of the general public, including women, students, youth, the third gender, tribals, scheduled castes, OBCs, minorities, employees, and pensioners. Thanks to Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy for this," said the Chief Minister.

CM Saha expressed that this budget is genuinely oriented towards public welfare.

"People from all walks of life will benefit greatly, and this budget is intended for the welfare of the citizens. I am very pleased with this budget. As the Finance Minister has presented the budget, I am hopeful that it will be passed. This budget has been outlined for the overall development of Tripura. It will be beneficial for everyone. The state government is aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This budget has been presented in the direction set by the Prime Minister," he added.

In this year's budget, Rs 5508 crore was allocated for education, Rs 3070.63 crore for public works, Rs 1726.23 crore for health and family welfare, Rs 1721.94 crore for the agriculture sector, and Rs 1161.11 crore was allocated for tribal welfare. (ANI)

