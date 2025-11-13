Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): A delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Government Primary Teachers Association met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday and submitted a memorandum outlining their various demands.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that all their issues would be considered sympathetically, said the release.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is committed to ensuring that children studying in rural areas also receive quality education, enabling them to face future challenges with confidence. He emphasised that teachers play a vital role in achieving this objective.

CM Sukhu informed that the state government has undertaken comprehensive reforms in the education sector. During the previous BJP government, Himachal Pradesh ranked 21st in the country in terms of quality education, whereas due to the present government's concerted efforts, the state now stands at the 5th position. He said that this achievement was the result of the collective efforts of the government, teachers, and all employees of the education department.

According to the release, the CM further stated that the previous BJP government's practice of opening schools without adequate staff and low student enrollment was merely done for political mileage, which has been halted by the present government. To boost the confidence of students studying in rural areas and prepare them to meet future challenges, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools were being established in a phased manner in every assembly constituency.

To further improve the quality of education, 100 CBSE-based schools were being opened in the first phase. The Chief Minister said that English-medium education has been introduced across the state since last year and schools have been given the freedom to select bright uniforms for students. (ANI)

