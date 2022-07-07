Jaipur, Jul 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday said the interest of the state government is to complete the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in a time-bound manner.

"We don't want to do any politics on the ERCP. The central government is of the BJP and there is a Congress government in Rajasthan. If all work together, the work on the project will be completed in a time-bound manner," Gehlot told reporters here.

"We are interested in completing the ERCP in a time-bound manner," he asserted.

The chief minister is continuously demanding that the ERCP be given the status of a national project worth more than Rs 37,000 crore.

The project was announced by former BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje, aiming to ensure availability of irrigation and drinking water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Gehlot announced Rs 9,600 crore in the state budget this year for works under the ERCP.

Gehlot said his government wants to complete the project but accused the Centre of trying to obstruct it.

