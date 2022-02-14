Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said efforts are being made to further strengthen the tourism sector in the state so that maximum employment opportunities are created.

The chief minister said the state government is working with commitment to promote the tourism sector, which faced a lot of problems due to Covid.

Efforts are being made to further strengthen the tourism industry in the state so that more and more tourists come to Rajasthan, and maximum employment opportunities are generated, Gehlot told reporters.

Noting that tourism is a very important sector, the chief minister said the economy of many countries in the world depends on activities related to it.

However, this sector faced a lot of problems due to the Covid pandemic. It is the priority of the government to bring the tourism industry back on track, he said.

The chief minister also wished newly-appointed Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore after the latter assumed charge.

Several state ministers, chairman of boards, commissions and corporations, MLAs and other public representatives and officers were present on this occasion.

