Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the state-level function on completion of one year of the Congress regime in Himachal Pradesh will be held at Police Ground Dharamshala on December 11.

CM Sukhu stated this while presiding over a meeting of senior officers to review the arrangements being made to make this event a mega success.

He directed the officers to make adequate arrangements for the convenience of the people attending the function on the theme 'Vyastha Parivartan Ka Ek Saal'.

"Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, MLAs Sanjay Rattan and Kewal Singh Pathania will coordinate with the district administration for the timely completion of all the arrangements", he said.

While interacting with Deputy Commissioner Kangra and other district officers virtually, the Chief Minister directed all the departments to coordinate with the district administration to make proper arrangements for security, drinking water, electricity supply, ensure cleanliness, and mobile toilets to facilitate the general public.

"The district police must also ensure proper arrangements for the smooth plying of vehicles, and parking of buses and other vehicles," he added.

He said that a big LED screen would be set up on the Police Grounds for the convenience of the people and gave special instructions to ensure that the local people would not face any inconvenience during the event.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Principal Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Bharat Khera, Principal Secretary Finance Devesh Kumar, Secretaries Abhishek Jain, M Sudha Devi, C Paulrasu and Rakesh Kanwar, Additional Director General of Police Satwant Atwal and other senior officers were present on the occasion. (ANI)

