Puducherry, Nov 2 (PTI) Puducherry witnessed a steep fall in the number of daily cases of coronavirus with only 21 infections being reported in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Tuesday raising the overall tally to 1,28,077.

The number of fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 1,986 samples.

The new cases were spread over Puducherry 12, Karaikal 2, Yanam 3 and Mahe 4.

The active cases were 388 of whom 87 were in hospitals and the remaining 301 patients were in home isolation.

One more person in Puducherry succumbed to the viral infection during last twenty-four hours raising the toll to 1859.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said the department has tested so far 19.21 lakh samples and found 16.24 lakh out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said 51 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals today and the overall recoveries in the Union Territory stood at 1,25,830.

The test positivity rate was 1.06 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.25 percent respectively.

The Director said the health department has administered 11,31,212 doses so far and they comprised 7,27,085 first doses and the remaining 4,04,127 second doses.

