Amaravati, April 12 (PTI): Unidentified miscreants hurled stones at an election rally being conducted by Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Tirupati late Monday.

The former Chief Minister termed the incident as a political conspiracy and staged a sit-in protest at the scene, decrying lack of security even for a Z-plus protectee like him.

He said two of his party workers suffered injuries in the stone-hurling.

"The Election Commission should take a serious view of the incident. If a person like me doesn't have adequate security, what is the fate of the common people," he said.

Senior police officials spoke to Naidu and sought to placate him. However, he proceeded towards the Tirupati Urban Police Superintendent's office for submitting a memorandum.

But he was not allowed into the office. Additional Superintendent of Police Supraja came out and spoke to him.

Naidu said his party MPs would lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The TDP supremo was in the temple town campaigning for his party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi for the April 17 by- election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.

YSR Congress leader and state Panchayat Raj Minister P R C Reddy hit back at Naidu, saying the alleged stone-hurling was nothing but a drama to win public sympathy.

He wanted the police to conduct an enquiry into the incident and bring the culprits to book.

