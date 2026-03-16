Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha strongly criticised HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath and warned that she would file a defamation case against him and take the matter to court.

Speaking at a press meet held at the Telangana Jagruthi office in Banjara Hills, Kavitha said that ever since the Indian National Congress came to power in the state, a "menace called HYDRA" has been unleashed, and it is targeting the poor.

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She alleged that HYDRA carried out a false propaganda campaign regarding the protest recently held near a building constructed by Aditya Constructions in the Musi River area. Kavitha expressed anger over HYDRA's statements, questioning why she was being targeted when she raised the same allegations earlier made by Ranganath himself.

Kavitha referred to a letter written by Ranganath to the Tahsildar about six months ago, where he allegedly stated that Aditya Constructions had encroached 0.37 acres of land. She also questioned whether he had not warned in that letter that if the construction was not stopped, it could endanger the lives of residents and nearby people.

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She said she would soon post all supporting evidence on social media. Kavitha demanded that HYDRA immediately delete the videos posted regarding her protest, warning that she would definitely move the court if they were not removed. She accused the authorities of editing videos and launching counter-attacks against those who speak the truth.

Kavitha said many people--including the government, opposition parties, and those supporting the government--are questioning why she staged a protest at a private property. She clarified that the protest was held because constructions were being carried out after encroaching on the Musi river, and as a responsible organization they were trying to protect Hyderabad.

She alleged that HYDRA demolishes houses of the poor but does not act against influential people. She stated that they would continue to fight for the poor. Kavitha said she had already filed six complaints with evidence, but no action had been taken so far.

She criticised the authorities for instead making misleading videos about those raising the issue, questioning whether the government and HYDRA were functioning like graphic designers or content creators.

She reiterated that she never speaks without evidence and reminded that it was Ranganath himself who had earlier said that Aditya Constructions had encroached land last year. She emphasised that the goal is to ensure the same rules apply to everyone and warned that they would not remain silent if the poor are targeted while land is handed over to the powerful.

Kavitha accused the government of attempting to misuse public funds in the name of the Musi River rejuvenation project. She pointed out that in the presentation given by the government two days ago, it did not clearly explain what benefits the project would bring to the people.

She said she had already stated in the Assembly that the project was being taken up mainly to pledge it to the World Bank. According to the presentation, the Phase-1 cost of the project is estimated at around ₹6,500-₹7,000 crore, whereas six months ago it was said to be ₹5,641 crore. She demanded an explanation for why the cost increased by about ₹1,400 crore within six months.

She also criticised the government for not clearly mentioning key components such as the construction of STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants), the 16 nalas (drains) that discharge sewage into the Musi, and compensation for affected people.

This indicates that additional costs may arise, she said, while the government still cannot clearly explain how the project will benefit the public. Kavitha recalled that the previous government had denied permission for constructing 30 lakh square feet in the Musi riverbed as part of the riverfront project. However, she questioned how the present government permitted 18 lakh square feet of construction in Phase-1 itself.

She also criticised the government for holding meetings with real estate representatives and World Bank officials instead of the people who are losing their homes due to the project. Kavitha clarified that they support the rejuvenation of the Musi River, but it should be done in a way that genuinely benefits the public. Protecting the Musi means preventing encroachments and stopping waste from entering the river, she said.

Kavitha alleged that the government demolished 750 houses in Velugumatla, but justice has not been done to even half of the affected families.

She recalled that the government responded only after an indefinite hunger strike led by Visharadan Maharaj. Although the government announced that 350 families would receive land titles, even half of them have not received them yet, she said. She also alleged that there was a conspiracy to allot 31 acres of land there, along with another 30 acres of Bhoodan land to influential people.

Kavitha announced that a fact-finding committee will be formed on the 17th of this month to investigate the entire issue. She assured that Dharma Samaj Party and Telangana Jagruthi would stand with the affected families in Velugumatla until justice is delivered. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)