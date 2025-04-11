Patna (Bihar) [India], April 11 (ANI): As many as 80 people lost their lives in Bihar following the devastating storm and rains that struck the state, Bihar Minister of Disaster Management, Vijay Kumar Mandal, said on Friday.

"So far, the death toll stands at 80...Chief Minister has announced compensation, we are providing Rs 4 Lakhs each to the bereaved families. People have suffered losses to thunderstorm and rain, farmers too have suffered losses. We are making arrangements for that too. The government is very serious about this, and we will work on it," Mandal told ANI.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief and directed officials to extend Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of each deceased person.

Earlier today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav expressed condolences on the loss of lives in Bihar following devastating thunderstorms and rains that wreaked havoc in the state.

Taking to social media post on X, Yadav demanded that the government provide 'proper' compensation to all the affected families.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of more than 50 people in various incidents of storm, rain, lightning, tree and wall collapse in Bihar. I express my deepest condolences to all the deceased. May God provide strength to the families affected by the disaster in this hour of grief. There is a demand from the Bihar government to provide proper compensation to all the affected families," Yadav posted on X.

The RJD leader further demanded that the government compensate all farmers who lost their wheat crop due to the sudden rain.

"The wheat crop kept in the barns of the farmers was also destroyed due to the sudden heavy rain. The Bihar government should compensate all such farmers for their loss and give them proper compensation," he added.

The powerful storm, which uprooted trees and brought down structures across the region, led to fatalities in multiple blocks of Nalanda.

In addition to the loss of human lives, significant damage has also been reported to homes, livestock, and agricultural crops. (ANI)

