Raipur, Dec 21 (PTI) A stray dog was found hanged to death in Raipur, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Furore Over Headmaster Forcing Students To Remove 'Dupatta' in Daltonganj School; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Also Read | Demand for High-Skill Talent Across Roles on Contract Grows by 105% in Last 12 Months: Report.

The canine was found hanged from the wall of an under-construction building near a liquor outlet in Amlidih area with rope, a police officer said.

Police have registered a case under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)