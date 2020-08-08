Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): The streets of Prayagraj wore a deserted look on Saturday morning amid the weekly coronavirus-lockdown, which was imposed in the district. The lockdown shall continue till Monday morning.

Locals of the area said the public continues to violate health norms such as social distancing, use of face masks and sanitisers, which is why the number of cases are rising. They also appealed to the locals to follow all necessary precautions to stay safe.

"Social distancing is not being followed everywhere, and at places masks are not being used. According to me, the lockdown should be increased and public should abide by it. The cases are increasing due to the carelessness of people; they should leave houses only in emergencies," said Abhishek Tripathi, local resident while speaking to ANI.

"The public should maintain social distancing or else the cases would continue to increase. I always wear a mask, carry sanitiser, and maintain distancing with others when in public. If we take proper precautions, corona would be eradicated," said Brajesh Pandey, another local resident.

According to an earlier notification, the weekend lockdown will continue until further orders. (ANI)

