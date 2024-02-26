Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said that strict action will be taken against any principal or teacher found denying admission to children in government schools in the state.

The Chief Secretary also said that no child should be turned away from a government school due to lack of documents.

She instructed Additional Secretary Ranjana Rajguru to issue orders in this regard to all government schools with immediate effect.

Chief Secretary Raturi's instructions came during the first review meeting of the State Level Evaluation Monitoring Committee of the Women and Child Development Department at the Secretariat.

She also directed the department to immediately start work on a pilot project to eliminate beggary and their rehabilitation in the ISBT area of Dehradun.

During the meeting, cases of some orphans, poor, beggary, needy and children of migrant laborers in the state not being given admission by schools due to lack of necessary documents like Aadhaar, ration card, etc. came to notice.

Taking the issue of the education of needy children with utmost sensitivity, Chief Secretary Raturi has made Ranjana Rajguru the nodal officer in this regard.

The Chief Secretary has directed that any child will be admitted by government schools in the state without any discrimination.

Furthermore, Chief Secretary Raturi urged all concerned departments to provide accurate data to effectively combat child beggary, child marriage, and child labor in the state. She also instructed the establishment of a State Resource Center to support these efforts promptly. (ANI)

