Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Appealing to the citizens to maintain peace, Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Awanish K Awasthi on Friday said that strict action will be taken against those who jeopardized peace during protests in several cities of Uttar Pradesh.

"People who gathered after Friday prayers were persuaded and dispersed in Saharanpur, Prayagraj...peace prevailed in other cities...Police will take strict action against those jeopardizing peace. We appeal to people to maintain peace," Awasthi said in a conversation with ANI.

Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemant Kutiyal said, "After Friday namaaz today some youth started protesting. As soon as it began, the administration and police spoke with them and sent them home."

According to the Acting DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan of UP, "the preparations for Friday namaz were underway for the past 4-5 days. The Police had done a public outreach... to maintain peace and order."

However, he further said that they dealt with the protestors in Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Firozabad and Moradabad in a patient and strict manner, as a result of which there was no loss of life or property. "...all those who took the law into their hands won't be spared. Our officials are safe," he added.

In the clash that erupted in Prayagraj, several police personnel had received minor injuries as stones were hurled during the protest in the Atala area.

"After the namaaz, some people gathered in narrow lanes of the district. Police tried to pacify them. However, after stone pelting was done, police received minor injuries. A rickshaw was put on fire. We're taking action, no accused will be spared," said DM SK Khatri, Prayagraj.

Prayagraj's Additional Director General of Police's (ADGP) vehicle was also damaged when he was on the ground to control the law and order situation.

According to the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), as many as 109 people were arrested till 7.30 PM today in connection with the protest.

However, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with top officials on the protests and violence that broke out in UP and had granted full liberty and clear instructions to the officials to take stringent action against the "anti-social elements".

"The CM has given liberty and clear instructions to the officials to take stringent action against anti-social elements. Those who take the law into their hands will be taught strict lessons," UP CMO had tweeted.

Notably, the state witnessed several incidents of violence, sloganeering and stone-pelting after Friday prayers, when the people began protesting against the inflammatory statements.

All this came as the row over the comments on the Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma blew up and led to global outrage.

Over the last few days, several countries such as Malaysia, Kuwait and Pakistan condemned recent remarks made by a few BJP leaders. While Nupur Sharma made comments during a TV debate, another leader Naveen Jindal posted a controversial remark on Twitter.

The BJP suspended the spokesperson and expelled media in-charge, Naveen Jindal, over the remarks. The party issued a statement emphasising its intolerance for disrespect of any religious personality. (ANI)

