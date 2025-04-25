Pune, Apr 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said there is a strong sentiment across the country to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 persons lost their lives.

Pawar said the Indian Army will take decisive action against persons responsible for Tuesday's attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which six tourists from Maharashtra were killed.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Emmanuel Macron Dials PM Narendra Modi, Says 'France Stands Firmly With India'.

Speaking at an event organised by the public health department here, the deputy chief minister said, "We have paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the attack, including six people from Maharashtra. There is a feeling across the country that the attack should be avenged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken some key decisions such as suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and all ties have been snapped with them (Pakistan)."

Innocent tourists were killed in such a "cowardly attack", he said, adding that everybody has condemned the act and it should not recur.

Also Read | India-Pakistan War Imminent? Who Has More Nuclear Weapons, Fighter Jets and Warships? Here's How 2 Countries' Militaries Stack Up.

Pawar said, "I have no doubt that our Indian Army will eliminate those responsible for this act."

Terrorists opened fire in a meadow near the tourist hub of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 persons, mostly tourists.

In the aftermath of the terror attack, India informed Pakistan of its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)