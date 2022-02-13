Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] February 13 (ANI): Reacting to the recent Supreme Court's order on reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC), Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that the issue can be resolved with Social, Educational and Economic Survey conducted by State Backward Classes Commission.

"The recent judgment by Supreme Court on the reservation to OBCs in local body elections has created a blockade to the reservation to OBCs. It is possible to resolve this issue with Social, Educational and Economic Survey conducted by State Backward Classes Commission," he said.

"Supreme Court has said that the States have to formulate OBC reservation policy in local body elections after completing the three-pronged test. I strongly believe that Supreme Court will accept the extensive door-to-door Social, Educational and Economic Survey which conducted in our State - first in the country", said Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

He added that, though Political representation was not part of the working mandate of Kantharaj who led the Backward Classes Commission, the details of political representation of people of all the castes were collected. Supreme Court may consider the survey if the State Government highlights this point.

"State BJP government should immediately accept and implement Social, Educational and Economic Survey of Backward Classes Commission without wasting any time. The government should present the same report to Supreme Court and argue the case to prevent injustice to OBCs", he further said.

"I, during my tenure as Chief Minister (CM), had conducted an exhaustive door-to-door Social, Educational and Economic Survey through Backward Classes Commission. This has accurate data of political representation of people of all castes and there is no need for a separate survey like other State", stated Siddaramaiah.

"Supreme Court, in 2010, had ordered to formulate qualifications to provide political reservation. I, during my tenure as CM, had formed a committee under the Chairmanship of Law Minister Shri T B Jayachandra to examine the judgment. The government should restructure the same committee to resolve the crisis", he further added.

"Supreme Court has always asked for exhaustive and reliable data in cases related to reservation. Our door-to-door Social, Educational and Economic Survey is the answer for the same" said the Congress leader.

"Karnataka need not panic by the Supreme Court Order like other States as we already have Social, Educational and Economic Survey conducted by Backward Classes Commission. State government should immediately implement this without politicizing" he said.

"Instead of finding Supreme Court order as the reason to postpone Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections, the government should immediately start working towards rectifying the impending political injustice to OBCs", said to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka.

"The Chief Minister of Karnataka, M Basavaraj Bommai should immediately convene a meeting with Leaders of Opposition and legal experts to take the opinion about the Supreme Court Order and ensure justice to OBCs", further added.

The Opposition Leader further said that Karnataka was the first state in the Country to give political reservation to OBCs in Zilla and Taluk Panchayats. Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi brought the 73rd and 74th amendments to extend this reservation to the entire country.

The opposition leader further added that Backward classes were denied rightful political representation due to a lack of reservation in politics. It will be against Social Justice if they again lose their reservation due to the Supreme Court order. (ANI)

