New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Far-sighted structural changes are in the offing to reform the organ donation and organ transplant sector in the country. Directions to this effect were given by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as he reviewed the status of organ donations and transplants with senior officers of the Health Ministry, here on Wednesday, said Union Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi called upon the countrymen to come forward for the noble cause of organ donation to save the lives of fellow human beings in the 99th episode of the "Man Ki Baat" Programme. This has given a fresh impetus to organ donation in the country, said the ministry

The number of total organ transplants in the country has substantially increased from less than 5,000 in the year 2013 to more than 15,000 in the year 2022. Now, more organs per deceased donor are being utilized due to better coordination through the network of Organ & Tissues Transplant Organizations at the National (NOTTO), Regional (ROTTO) and State levels (SOTTO).

In the year 2016, 2,265 organs were utilized from 930 deceased donors while 2,765 could be utilized from 904 deceased donors in the year 2022.

NOTTO is working on a Transplant Manual as a step-by-step guide for the implementation of the Organ Donation and Transplantation Program in Hospitals and also on a Standard Course for the training of Transplant Coordinators. Both these documents will be completed and released shortly.

Four verticals for coordination, IEC, Training and HR/accounts have been created in the NOTTO for better implementation of the programme. Recently, Govt. of India has granted Special Casual Leaves of up to 42 days to Central Govt. Employees, donate an organ to another human being, as a special welfare measure in the public interest. Under the guidance of the Union Health Minister, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is also imbibing learnings from international best practices for further policy reforms towards the augmentation of organ donation and transplantation in the country, said the ministry. (ANI)

