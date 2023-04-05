New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Through Student Advisory Boards, the Delhi government aims to create a platform for students to take ownership of their schools and become leaders in their communities, Education Minister Atishi said on Wednesday.

In the pilot phase, these boards have been formed in 20 Delhi government schools and 750 students have been selected as members and secretaries.

Meeting the members, Atishi said these boards have provided students with an opportunity to develop important skills such as responsibility, sensitivity towards issues and team management.

"Such Student Advisory Boards were seen in premier private schools. Hardly anyone would have imagined "creation of) these boards in government schools. But, with a vision to provide a world-class learning platform to every student, this has been made possible in Delhi government schools,” Atishi said.

The boards were started as a pilot project by the Directorate of Education last year to increase student participation in leadership roles at the school level. It was designed to help them develop a sense of ownership in their school by designing, managing, and executing various school activities, according to the Delhi government.

Under the guidance of teacher coordinators appointed by DoE, these boards have formed various committees in schools such as cultural committee, academic advisory committee, discipline and wellness committee, anti-bullying committee, deshbhakti and EMC committee, sports and fitness committee, environment and sustainability committee.

