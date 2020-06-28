Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 28 (ANI): A student who appeared in the board exams in Karnataka's Arakalagud town on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19.

"A Student who appeared in the board exams in Hassan's Arakalagud has tested positive for COVID-19. His test results came yesterday," KG Jagadish, Commissioner of public instruction said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the Karnataka has reported 11,923 COVID-19 cases including, 4,445 active cases, 7,287 recovered and 191 deaths so far. (ANI)

