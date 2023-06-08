New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A student may be considered for the award of a qualification, including a certificate, diploma or degree, once the required number of credits have been earned irrespective of the minimum duration of the programme, a UGC panel has recommended.

The "Expert Committee to Review the Notification on the Specification of Degrees and Suggest New Degree Nomenclatures" has suggested that given the provisions for multiple entry and exit in higher education, the National Credit Framework and the Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes as envisaged under the NEP 2020, it would be appropriate to recognise qualifications at the level of undergraduate certificate, undergraduate diploma, and postgraduate diploma also.

"A student may be considered for the award of a qualification (like a certificate, diploma or degree) once the required number of credits have been earned irrespective of the minimum duration of the programme. The degree nomenclature may be modified to be in sync with international norms," the University Grants Commission (UGC) panel said.

Proposing the procedure to introduce new nomenclatures at any level relevant to contemporary and emerging societal needs, the panel has recommended that a proposal for the same, along with justification, shall be submitted to the UGC.

"The Standing Committee constituted for the purpose shall consider the same and make recommendations to the Commission. On the approval of the Commission, the newer degree nomenclature shall be notified by the UGC.

"UGC may adopt a practice of publishing its subsequent notifications with a comprehensive list, including the names of all previously specified degrees as well, for ease of reference and clarity," it said.

