New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Studies have revealed that the Himalayan glaciers are retreating in general but not at a rapid pace, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel told Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The studies showed that glaciers with an area of more than 10 square km are unlikely to get affected appreciably in the coming years. However, smaller glaciers of less than 2 square km area are likely to show rapid changes, Patel said.

Responding to a question on the stress on Himalayan rivers, he said snow and glaciers are perennial sources of water for rivers originating from the Himalayas. Glaciers receive and accumulate snow in winter and release melt water in summer through surface flow, groundwater seepage.

