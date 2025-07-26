Prayagraj (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Emphasising the importance of holistic development for students, Supreme Court Justice Manoj Mishra on Saturday said that studying computers, AI (Artificial Intelligence) and technology alone cannot inculcate humanity in students.

"We must also emphasise the teaching of arts, social sciences, and literature to help create better human beings," the judge remarked during a felicitation ceremony for distinguished alumni and current Supreme Court judges at Allahabad University.

Also Read | Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar's Widow Escapes Gaza Using Fake Passport; Remarried, Now Living in Turkey: Report.

The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Professor Sangeeta Srivastava.

Mishra noted that complete development occurs when students engage with all subjects offered at the university. "The learning I got during my studies at this university has been useful throughout my life," he said.

Also Read | Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Hails Ties With India, Calls PM Narendra Modi 'Wonderful Person' (Watch Videos).

Addressing the programme, Justice Vikram Nath highlighted the vital role teachers play in the success of their students and said, "The relationship between teachers and students in the university makes students successful."

Nath advised students not to fear their teachers' scolding, as it can impart significant life lessons. He also encouraged them to form meaningful friendships in university, noting that the bonds forged during student life last a lifetime. "The one who points out your shortcomings is your true well-wisher," he added.

Nath also urged law students to learn about law not just from books but from life experiences, emphasising that, "law can only be truly understood by comprehending society. Success achieved through shortcuts in the field of law does not last long," he said.

Speaking in the programme as well was Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, who highlighted the importance of tolerance and understanding in a diverse country. "Instead of taking quick decisions, there is a need to be tolerant while being polite towards others. Tolerance is the foundation of India," he said.

Dhulia expressed concern that students today are becoming increasingly detached from events occurring at other universities. He urged them to stay informed about societal happenings.

Recalling his own experiences as a student at the university, Justice Pankaj Mithal noted that the campus environment and discussions connected him with art and literature.

"I got a chance to write and understand poems in the hostels. My roots are connected to the university and the banyan tree here. Through the Gandhi Peace Foundation, I got a chance to understand Gandhi, who continues to inspire us even today," Mithal said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)