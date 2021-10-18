New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Hitting back at the Congress over its statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said "stupidity" has gone on the party's head and there is no cure for it.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "The Congress Party should understand that the more you bash PM Modi, the more the people of the country will reject you. The way they use immodest language, it is certain that the Modi bashing brigade will ruin their party. After all, there is no answer to their insolent talk.

"If stupidity has gone on someone's head and someone has made up his own mind to destroy himself, then there can be no cure for it. Congress should give the answer whether they are doing this on the behest of Sonia Gandhi ji, her son, daughter and son-in-law," he added.

Naqvi's remarks came against the backdrop of the Karnataka Congress' attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Asked about Congress' Working Committee meeting, the union minister said, "The Congress party has become a 'PT script' of the family's political hypocrisy. It is their own problem who will be their full-time president and who will be their party-time president. People have no interest in the political hypocrisy of this family." (ANI)

