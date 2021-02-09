New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday appointed Subhash Chawla as the new president of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee (CTC), replacing Pradeep Chhabra.
Chawla is a former mayor of Chandigarh and an old-time Congressman.
"Congress president has appointed Subhash Chawla as the president of Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee with immediate effect," a statement issued by the party said.
"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing president Pradeep Chhabra," it added.
Chawla has been a loyalist of former Union minister and a former MP from Chandigarh, Pawan Kumar Bansal.
