New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday appointed Subhash Chawla as the new president of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee (CTC), replacing Pradeep Chhabra.

Chawla is a former mayor of Chandigarh and an old-time Congressman.

"Congress president has appointed Subhash Chawla as the president of Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee with immediate effect," a statement issued by the party said.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing president Pradeep Chhabra," it added.

Chawla has been a loyalist of former Union minister and a former MP from Chandigarh, Pawan Kumar Bansal.

